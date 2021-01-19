Alexa
Torino fires coach Marco Giampaolo after poor results

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 05:42
Torino coach Marco Giampaolo gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Spezia at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino fired coach Marco Giampaolo on Monday after a poor start to the season.

Torino has won just two of its 18 Serie A matches this season, losing nine.

A 0-0 draw at home against promoted Spezia this past weekend left it 18th in the league standings, a point from safety.

“The club thanks Giampaolo and his staff for the professionalism and commitment shown in these months with the Granata,” Torino said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Giampaolo had only been in charge of Torino since August.

It is the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season. Fiorentina, Genoa and Parma also fired their coaches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-19 06:58 GMT+08:00

