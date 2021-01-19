Alexa
Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/19 03:04
Four Colombians have ruled out of Monday's match against the U.S. women's soccer team because of coronavirus protocols.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. The three players tested negative for the virus.

A fourth player had inconclusive test results and was ruled out of the match. The players and staff member were not identified.

The United States was set to play Colombia twice at Exploria Stadium. Should the Colombian players ruled out receive additional negative tests, they could be available to play in Friday's match.

Updated : 2021-01-19 05:25 GMT+08:00

