Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK says 'human error' wiped 1000s of police computer records

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 01:03
UK says 'human error' wiped 1000s of police computer records

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s policing minister said Monday that “human error” led to hundreds of thousands of DNA records and other data on criminal suspects being erased from the national police computer.

Kit Malthouse told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the mishap occurred during a “regular housekeeping process” on the computer, which holds 13 million records. He said some 400,000 records were wiped, including 213,000 offense records and 170,000 arrest records.

“Clearly this situation is very serious,” Malthouse said, adding that “we will know the full extent of the impact of this issue over the next few days.”

Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper said it was “very hard to understand how 400,000 records could be deleted from such a crucial system without there being a proper back-up system in place.”

Malthouse said officials were trying to recover the data but he could not guarantee that no criminal investigations would be harmed by the error. He said the government was working “to make sure that any operational impact is obviated or mitigated.”

Updated : 2021-01-19 02:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Vietnamese man's stomach slit open in his sleep in New Taipei
Vietnamese man's stomach slit open in his sleep in New Taipei
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker