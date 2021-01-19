Alexa
Poland national soccer team coach Jerzy Brzęczek fired

By  Associated Press
2021/01/19 00:39
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, heads the ball in front of Moenchengladbach's Stefan Lainer, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match betwe...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland coach Jerzy Brzęczek was fired Monday, five months before the European Championship and two months before the start of World Cup qualifying.

The Polish soccer federation did not give a reason for its decision or announce a replacement. Federation president Zbigniew Boniek is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday.

Brzęczek is a former international midfielder who was appointed after Poland finished last in its group at the 2018 World Cup.

Brzęczek guided Poland to qualification for Euro 2020 by finishing at the top of its qualifying group. However, the Poles failed to beat Italy and the Netherlands at home and away in Nations League games last year.

Poland will face Spain, Slovakia and Sweden at Euro 2020 in a group being played in Dublin and Bilbao, Spain. In World Cup qualifying, Poland was drawn into a six-team group that includes England and Hungary.

Updated : 2021-01-19 02:23 GMT+08:00

