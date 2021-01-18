All Times EST

NHL Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9 0-0-0 2-0-1 2-0-1 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 Calgary 2 1 0 1 3 6 4 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 7 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 0-0-2 0-0-0 0-0-2 Anaheim 2 0 1 1 1 3 7 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday's Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.