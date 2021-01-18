All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|15
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|9
|0-0-0
|2-0-1
|2-0-1
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|14
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|11
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-1
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|0-0-2
|0-0-0
|0-0-2
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO
Florida 5, Chicago 2
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.