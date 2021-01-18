Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 17

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 .00
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 0 .00
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 1 12 0 .00
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 1.00
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 1.02
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 1.40
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 1.50
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 1.51
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 65 2 1.85
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 1.88
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 2 121 4 1.98
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Robin Lehner Vegas 1 60 2 2.00
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 2.03
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 2.03
Jack Campbell Toronto 1 59 2 2.03
Thomas Greiss Detroit 1 58 2 2.07
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 58 2 2.07
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 57 2 2.11

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Cam Talbot Minnesota 2 126 2 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 2 0 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 119 2 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 2 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 23 1.000 1 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 0 24 1.000 1 0 0
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 1 12 0 2 1.000 0 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 30 .968 1 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 71 .959 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 21 .955 1 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 62 .954 1 0 1
Thomas Greiss Detroit 1 58 2 40 .952 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 57 .950 2 0 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 58 2 32 .941 0 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 2 121 4 62 .939 1 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 29 .935 0 0 1
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 29 .935 1 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 25 .926 1 0 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 119 5 62 .925 2 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 49 .925 1 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 1 63 3 32 .914 0 0 1
Carey Price Montreal 2 123 6 63 .913 1 0 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 31 .912 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 1 59 3 31 .912 1 0 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 2 121 1 1 0 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 1 1 1 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 1 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-19 00:51 GMT+08:00

