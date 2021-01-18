Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 20:43
Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...
A policeman escorts the driver of a shellfish export truck as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demo...
A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives past the Palace ...
A policeman escorts the driver of a shellfish export truck as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demo...
A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives around Trafalgar...
Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...
Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...
Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...
Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...
Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...
Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...

Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...

A policeman escorts the driver of a shellfish export truck as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demo...

A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives past the Palace ...

A policeman escorts the driver of a shellfish export truck as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demo...

A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives around Trafalgar...

Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...

Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...

Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...

Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...

Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration...

Police speak to a shellfish export truck driver as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration b...

LONDON (AP) — Trucks owned by British shellfish firms descended Monday on Parliament in London to protest the Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their businesses.

About a dozen large lorries — one bearing the words “Brexit carnage!” — drove past the Houses of Parliament and parked outside Downing St., home to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British fishing communities were among the strongest supporters of leaving the European Union, because it promised the chance for the U.K. to leave the bloc’s complex system of fishing quotas and regain control over who is allowed to fish in British waters.

But now some in Britain's fishing industry say they are facing ruin because of new barriers to shipping their catch abroad. Last week, one Scottish fishing boss threatened to dump his rotting catch on politicians’ doorstep if the situation did not improve.

Under a new post-Brexit U.K.-EU trade deal agreed upon last month, the EU’s share of the catch in British seas will be cut by 25% over a 5½-year transition period. After that, new quotas will have to be negotiated.

At the same time, Britain’s exit from the EU means new costs and red tape for exporters — a major problem, since Britain exports most of the fish its boats catch.

Some fishing companies say the new restrictions have made it impossible to ship their catch to Europe. Some British fishermen have begun landing their catch in EU member Denmark to keep it in the bloc.

Johnson's Conservative government has called the issues “teething problems.”

___

Follow all AP stories on Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/Brexit.

Updated : 2021-01-18 21:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs