Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;S;6;81%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;WNW;7;63%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;54;39;Rain and drizzle;46;34;ENE;6;84%;85%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;59;44;Sunshine;61;50;S;4;75%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;47;40;Rain, breezy, mild;52;45;SSW;23;87%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow and rain;37;30;A snow shower;32;25;N;4;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;59;40;Sunny and mild;60;36;E;6;46%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;18;-3;Partly sunny;12;-2;ENE;10;83%;21%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;83;66;Mostly sunny;87;70;S;8;52%;54%;12

Athens, Greece;A little rain;45;34;Sunny, but chilly;47;36;NNW;6;62%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;73;63;Showers around;73;59;WNW;14;65%;84%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;Hazy sun;70;48;SSE;10;47%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;88;71;Showers around;91;73;ESE;6;69%;90%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;81;59;Partly sunny;82;59;E;6;58%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;85;62;Hazy sunshine;86;63;NE;6;42%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;54;40;Mostly sunny;56;47;WSW;10;77%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;A little a.m. snow;30;19;N;4;51%;58%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny, cold;26;24;Not as cold;36;31;S;6;72%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;34;33;Snow to rain;38;37;WSW;10;90%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;69;44;Partly sunny;69;43;SE;6;58%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;78;64;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;NE;8;57%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. snow;30;29;Mostly cloudy;35;30;WSW;8;79%;68%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;41;39;Spotty showers;48;41;SW;17;90%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold;25;13;Partly sunny, cold;26;23;WSW;5;57%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cold;29;26;Mostly cloudy;38;32;SW;5;66%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;85;66;Mostly sunny;89;69;NE;7;47%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;68;Cloudy;86;68;SSE;5;43%;57%;4

Busan, South Korea;Showers of rain/snow;43;19;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;NNW;5;26%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;Sunny and breezy;65;49;NW;14;45%;27%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SW;9;62%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;83;68;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;E;4;58%;16%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;NNE;8;67%;11%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Partly sunny;26;19;WNW;11;63%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;89;73;Showers around;85;74;NNE;10;73%;72%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow, then rain;34;31;A shower;39;38;SW;8;93%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;74;65;NNE;10;55%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;52;Occasional rain;54;44;NNE;10;61%;72%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;78;Breezy in the a.m.;92;77;NNE;13;69%;38%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, a shower;67;49;Hazy sunshine;69;50;WNW;5;83%;0%;4

Denver, United States;An a.m. snow shower;40;21;Cold;35;26;SSW;5;51%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;75;59;Hazy sun;78;63;S;5;54%;44%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;Showers around;86;77;SW;5;79%;87%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;45;43;A soaking rain;51;39;N;12;90%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;60;34;Cooler;51;29;NNE;8;56%;69%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;63;54;Mostly cloudy;61;53;SSE;6;72%;16%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;67;50;Plenty of sunshine;70;55;SSE;5;48%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;78;61;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NNE;6;78%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mainly cloudy;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;ENE;12;62%;14%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Not as cold;27;25;A bit of snow;30;20;SW;12;91%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;68;High clouds;88;71;SE;5;47%;10%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;65;53;Mostly sunny;67;58;ENE;11;55%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;75;68;A downpour, breezy;77;69;NE;15;74%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;SE;5;61%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;65;42;Hazy sunshine;66;41;NW;5;64%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cold;33;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;29;SSE;4;69%;22%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;82;76;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;N;7;71%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;81;69;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;N;12;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;82;57;Hazy sunshine;84;60;NNE;5;46%;12%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with hazy sun;48;26;Sunny and mild;52;25;SW;6;39%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;52;Hazy sun;80;53;N;6;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;40;Mostly sunny;65;40;SW;5;66%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;92;62;Breezy with hazy sun;88;57;N;17;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid with flurries;8;3;Frigid;12;6;SSW;5;52%;38%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;77;A shower or two;87;76;NNE;7;58%;81%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;92;75;Some brightening;91;75;WSW;6;60%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;75;61;Hazy sun;81;70;SSW;5;60%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Mostly cloudy;90;75;E;4;59%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, a downpour;50;40;A little a.m. rain;54;40;E;8;75%;89%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;88;75;A morning shower;87;74;SSW;6;78%;61%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;78;68;Mostly cloudy;79;68;SSE;8;66%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;60;44;A shower in the p.m.;55;52;SSW;7;81%;91%;1

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;46;44;Afternoon rain;52;49;SSW;17;85%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;77;56;Partly sunny, windy;68;50;WSW;19;33%;30%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;85;76;Some brightening;87;77;S;6;61%;34%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;48;30;Increasing clouds;44;31;NE;3;66%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;Spotty showers;85;79;E;7;79%;85%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;85;75;A couple of t-storms;82;74;E;5;87%;87%;3

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;84;75;Spotty showers;81;76;ENE;6;80%;95%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;54;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;SSE;14;47%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;71;49;Sunshine, a shower;74;49;WNW;4;43%;53%;6

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;71;56;Mostly sunny, nice;72;60;ENE;10;52%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;6;4;Frigid with some sun;6;-5;SSE;5;68%;35%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;13;57%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;NE;7;65%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder with clearing;22;8;Mostly cloudy;20;12;N;1;70%;78%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;2;-2;Cloudy and frigid;9;6;NW;4;58%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;88;74;Hazy sun;89;74;N;8;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Clouds and sun;79;57;NNW;9;53%;39%;11

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;46;32;Partly sunny, breezy;43;29;WSW;20;46%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;57;45;Partly sunny;55;37;WSW;6;64%;19%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning flurry;19;-3;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-24;W;9;83%;10%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;45;32;Cloudy and colder;36;27;NNW;11;53%;2%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;26;26;A little snow;28;26;NNE;4;83%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;P.M. snow showers;20;13;E;5;76%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;87;78;Showers around;86;78;E;9;80%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;NNW;10;69%;45%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;86;75;Mostly sunny;88;74;E;9;69%;30%;8

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;43;36;Mostly cloudy;46;40;SSW;11;75%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;91;70;A shower in the a.m.;90;67;WSW;10;38%;66%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;Mostly sunny;88;70;NNW;7;44%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;NNE;11;77%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;High clouds;89;68;Clouds and sun;91;67;ESE;6;46%;5%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;34;33;Snow, then rain;35;34;WSW;11;78%;86%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;28;-2;Cold with hazy sun;24;7;S;3;20%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;49;Showers around;68;48;SW;8;60%;77%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;62;47;SSE;3;79%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;ESE;8;71%;88%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;37;26;Mostly cloudy;33;26;NE;14;74%;43%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;15;9;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;8;SSE;9;87%;19%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;93;78;Mostly sunny;90;76;WSW;7;60%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;78;50;Plenty of sunshine;70;52;SE;7;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;51;30;Partly sunny;51;39;ESE;5;69%;59%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;24;15;Still cloudy;24;12;SSW;5;80%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;70;58;Windy;68;48;NE;22;30%;0%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;A stray thunderstorm;78;63;ENE;14;62%;43%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;83;75;Cloudy with a shower;84;74;ENE;12;74%;79%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;83;65;Humid with a shower;86;66;N;6;66%;42%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;Sunny and beautiful;80;43;NE;6;10%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;95;54;Hazy sunshine;92;58;SW;6;30%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;87;72;Mostly cloudy;89;74;N;12;72%;13%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;62;39;Cooler;53;50;SSE;8;79%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;49;36;Periods of sun;49;41;ESE;6;68%;15%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. snow;33;10;Chilly with hazy sun;31;20;E;2;14%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;52;37;Sunny and mild;52;39;ESE;9;60%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Windy with clearing;85;76;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;N;10;68%;44%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold, turning breezy;28;15;Chilly with some sun;33;18;SW;10;66%;22%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;82;75;A morning shower;82;74;ENE;13;73%;63%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;31;26;Showers of rain/snow;35;35;SSE;6;80%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;Not as warm;73;60;SSE;18;63%;78%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;61;56;Partly sunny, breezy;69;61;ESE;15;61%;6%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;28;22;A bit of snow;28;13;SSE;8;89%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;59;42;Turning cloudy, warm;62;41;SE;7;60%;65%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;44;31;Breezy in the a.m.;36;25;NW;14;61%;15%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;57;36;Sunshine;54;37;NNE;6;31%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain tapering off;60;43;Afternoon showers;61;43;WNW;17;71%;97%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;27;Sunny, but chilly;48;33;ESE;3;41%;17%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;44;31;Sunny and chilly;43;27;NNW;16;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon flurry;33;28;Breezy with flurries;35;22;W;19;68%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;61;54;Partly sunny;60;48;SW;6;59%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;57;44;Some sunshine;60;42;SSE;5;61%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;13;-6;Abundant sunshine;24;-3;ESE;4;69%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;48;40;Rain and drizzle;46;35;N;4;64%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;32;31;Snow to rain;39;34;WSW;5;65%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;SE;3;48%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A flurry, very cold;7;4;Frigid with some sun;13;6;SSE;8;57%;14%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid;11;5;A little snow;31;29;SSE;8;95%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;70;63;Very windy;70;56;NW;36;77%;57%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;91;69;Sunny and pleasant;88;68;WSW;6;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A little wintry mix;43;24;A bit of a.m. snow;29;20;E;2;86%;91%;1

Updated : 2021-01-18 21:44 GMT+08:00

