Successful epidemic prevention propels Taiwan’s economy ahead of other Asian Tigers: President Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen (third from left) President Tsai Ing-wen (third from left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said during a temple visit in Yilan County on Monday (Jan. 18) that due to Taiwan’s successful epidemic prevention efforts, the country enjoyed stable economic growth ahead of the other three Asian Tigers last year.

She added that related data will be released that she is confident will place the country at the number one spot among the Four Asian Tigers, per CNA.

The president pointed out that Taiwan’s export performance last year shattered many records.

As a result of the government’s remarkable epidemic prevention, life in Taiwan has been normal, she said, which the government is confident will continue.

The president went on to note that Taiwan’s international profile has been raised and that many people have praised the country for its democratic system, epidemic prevention, economic development, and social welfare.