Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Successful epidemic prevention propels Taiwan’s economy ahead of other Asian Tigers: President Tsai

President Tsai pointed out that Taiwan’s export performance last year shattered many records

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 21:04
President Tsai Ing-wen (third from left)

President Tsai Ing-wen (third from left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said during a temple visit in Yilan County on Monday (Jan. 18) that due to Taiwan’s successful epidemic prevention efforts, the country enjoyed stable economic growth ahead of the other three Asian Tigers last year.

She added that related data will be released that she is confident will place the country at the number one spot among the Four Asian Tigers, per CNA.

The president pointed out that Taiwan’s export performance last year shattered many records.

As a result of the government’s remarkable epidemic prevention, life in Taiwan has been normal, she said, which the government is confident will continue.

The president went on to note that Taiwan’s international profile has been raised and that many people have praised the country for its democratic system, epidemic prevention, economic development, and social welfare.

Yilan County
economic growth
Four Asian Tigers
Tsai Ing-wen
epidemic prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President pens letter recognizing medical workers’ hard work
Taiwan President pens letter recognizing medical workers’ hard work
2021/01/18 10:54
Japanese artist's newest painting to get international debut in Taiwan
Japanese artist's newest painting to get international debut in Taiwan
2021/01/15 14:58
US ambassador to UN praises Taiwan as 'model for democracy'
US ambassador to UN praises Taiwan as 'model for democracy'
2021/01/15 12:40
Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
2021/01/14 14:57
President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip
President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip
2021/01/14 14:27

Updated : 2021-01-18 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs