Temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius expected for Taiwan on Wednesday

Weather expected to be significantly warmer and drier this week

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 20:02
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) forecast on Monday (Jan. 18) that despite being impacted by a continental cold air mass, the weather for Taiwan will begin to turn dry today.

Temperatures will begin to rise gradually on Tuesday and more significantly on Wednesday, when highs are expected to reach over 25 degrees Celsius, according to Wu. The western portion of the country is expected to see sunny, stable weather, while occasional showers are forecast for the eastern portion.

The mercury will continue to rise on Thursday, with highs of around 28 degrees. The meteorologist mentioned that with an increase in moisture, mountainous areas and the east are likely to see local rains.

A weather front will be brewing near Taiwan and may slide through the island nation on Friday and Saturday, he added, bringing unstable weather and a significant amount of precipitation for some areas.

A dry, continental cold air mass is expected to arrive on Sunday, bringing mostly clear weather and causing a decrease in temperature.

Daniel Wu
Taiwan
weather

Updated : 2021-01-18 20:12 GMT+08:00

