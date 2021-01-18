Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore to resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue summit in June

By  REUTERS
2021/01/18 21:00
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers keynote speech at 2019 Shangri-la Dialogue. 

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers keynote speech at 2019 Shangri-la Dialogue.  (AP photo)

Singapore will resume hosting the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and the city-state’s government said.

This year’s event is scheduled to be held on June 4–6.

A spokeswoman for the organizer International Institute for Strategic Studies declined to comment on the expected format or number of attendees.

“The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing, Singapore’s defense minister Ng Eng Hen said in a social media post.

The event has typically attracted top-level military officials, diplomats, and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

A preliminary meeting to discuss defense and security issues ahead of the summit started on Monday, with local delegates meeting at a downtown hotel and others joining virtually.

Singapore is also aiming to host the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in late May after it was moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over virus safety fears.

Singapore
Shangri-La Dialogue
coroanvirus
pandemic
Asia
security

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
2021/01/18 10:34
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
2021/01/17 17:15
HSBC prioritizes politics over rights of customers: Hongkonger-in-exile
HSBC prioritizes politics over rights of customers: Hongkonger-in-exile
2021/01/17 16:56
US sanctions 6 officials for undermining Hong Kong's democracy
US sanctions 6 officials for undermining Hong Kong's democracy
2021/01/16 14:08
Taiwan's CECC planning partnership to develop COVID antibody treatments
Taiwan's CECC planning partnership to develop COVID antibody treatments
2021/01/16 09:13

Updated : 2021-01-18 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs