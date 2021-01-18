Singapore to resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue summit in June

Singapore will resume hosting the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and the city-state’s government said.

This year’s event is scheduled to be held on June 4–6.

A spokeswoman for the organizer International Institute for Strategic Studies declined to comment on the expected format or number of attendees.

“The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing, Singapore’s defense minister Ng Eng Hen said in a social media post.

The event has typically attracted top-level military officials, diplomats, and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

A preliminary meeting to discuss defense and security issues ahead of the summit started on Monday, with local delegates meeting at a downtown hotel and others joining virtually.

Singapore is also aiming to host the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in late May after it was moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over virus safety fears.