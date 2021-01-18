Taiwan High Speed Rail to discount prices for university students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s High Speed Rail (HSR) announced that to cater to a huge population of college students returning for the spring semester, there will be an increase of both south and northbound trains from Feb. 18-22, and ticket prices will be further discounted.

During the winter break, many students are returning home to spend Lunar New Year with their relatives. To provide them with a convenient and affordable journey back to school, there will be 10 additional 50% discounted trains for university students on top of the existing 25% and 50% discounted student tickets.



Passengers at HSR Station (信德攝 photo)

University students can purchase tickets online through the HSR online system, convenience stores, or at HSR station counters. They are encouraged to book their tickets early and take advantage of the promotional activity.

Taiwan continues to enforce strict epidemic prevention measures, which apply to all public transport. Passengers must wear masks at all times or be subject to fines.

For more information regarding ticket prices and train schedules, visit Taiwan High Speed Rail’s website.