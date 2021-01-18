Alexa
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman

Indonesian caregiver watches elderly woman struggle on floor for nearly 30 minutes

  822
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 17:14
Indonesian caregiver watches elderly Taiwanese woman struggle on floor. (surveillance footage screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian caregiver in Miaoli County has been charged with negligent homicide (過失致死罪) in the death of a Taiwanese woman last week, the local police department said Sunday (Jan. 17).

Surveillance camera footage showed that the 74-year-old Taiwanese woman, surnamed Hu (胡), struggling to get out of her bed to go to the bathroom late Tuesday night (Jan. 12). When she fell and hit her head on the corner of the bed, the 43-year-old Indonesian caregiver, Mimi (蜜蜜), refused to tend to her and watched her struggle on the floor for nearly 30 minutes.

During the time, Mimi was also heard telling Hu to get up by herself when she asked for help. When Hu was finally able to move closer to the bathroom, Mimi then offered her assistance.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Hu was found unconscious by a family member and was immediately sent to a nearby hospital. She died of intraventricular bleeding on Saturday (Jan. 16), with the doctor linking her injuries to external forces.

During a press interview, Hu's son said that the family had employed the Indonesian caregiver to take care of their mother after she suffered a stroke last month. He said the caregiver lied about Hu's injuries even after she was transported to the hospital, stressing that her "outrageous" behavior had caused his mother's death, reported CNA.

Based on initial findings, the police concluded that the Indonesian caregiver's negligence had contributed to Hu's death. She was released on bail of NT$10,000 (US$357) Sunday (Jan. 17) pending further investigation.

