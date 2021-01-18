Colorful masks in Taiwan clear of carcinogenic dyes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare and its Ministry of Economic Affairs have finished an investigation amid rising public concern into whether masks, both medical and non-medical, contain carcinogenic dyes.

The screening sample included colored medical and non-medical masks across 100 manufacturers, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Results of the inspection show that the colored masks met national standards.



Certain dyes used in textiles can cause cancer at high concentrations (Mirror Media image)

Azo colorant and formaldehyde are widely used in fabrics as synthetic dyes, but concentrated amounts of these toxins can pose severe health risks. Health restrictions on fabrics prevent textiles meant for contact with the skin from having more than 75mg/kg of formaldehyde, and the nitrogen colorant cannot exceed 30mg/kg, reported Liberty Times.

Since the completion of the recent investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been warning consumers to pay attention to the labels of medical masks. For non-medical masks, consumers should be aware of the manufacturer and the physical conditions of the items; for example, a pungent smell or residue would be an indicator of something amiss.

Due to the diverse distribution channels of colored masks, the FDA will remain vigilant and impose strict quality control measures. Manufacturers distributing masks that violate the Consumer Protection Act could incur a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$ 53,544).