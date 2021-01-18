Alexa
TV show with episodes set in Taiwan becomes hit on HBO

'Adventure of the Ring' reaches HBO’s top 10 in January

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 16:53
HBO Asia's TV drama"Adventure of the Ring" reached HBO's top 10 in January 2020. (HBO Asia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HBO Asia's TV drama "Adventure of the Ring," which features love stories set in Taiwan, reached HBO’s top 10 in January.

Data from Flixpatrol shows that episodes of the show, such as "His Dark Materials," ranked as high as first at times, ahead of even "Games of Thrones."

The love drama is directed by Kitamura Toyoharu and adapted from the mathematician and author Lai I-wei's (賴以威) novel "Ring of the Day," according to Warner Media. The eight episodes feature Taiwanese actors Chris Wang (王宥勝) and Allison Lin (林予晞).

The story begins with Wang, an actuary, losing the ring with which he planned to propose to Lin, a flight attendant, on the Taipei metro.

As it happens, before starting her acting career, Lin had actually been a flight attendant with Cathay Pacific, which primed her for the role.

The love stories are set mostly in places in the nation's capital, such as Taipei Songshan Airport, MRT Daan Station, and Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium.

The characters include a gangster, a jailed taxi driver, a kindergarten teacher, and others from various walks of life.

Having debuted on HBO last December, the TV show is now about to conclude.

Updated : 2021-01-18 17:09 GMT+08:00

