Hotels in Taiwan's Taitung County offers special NT$1 deal for travelers

Visitors to county can stay an additional 3rd night for just NT$1 at participating hotels

  142
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 15:43
Taitung Visitors Association head Pan Kuei-lan

Taitung Visitors Association head Pan Kuei-lan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For many people, NT$1 (US$0.035) may not seem like much, but some hotels on Taiwan's east coast are offering a special deal at such a price.

The hotel industry in Taitung is rolling out a discount program that offers travelers an additional third-night stay for only NT$1 to encourage people to stay in the county longer. The program will last from now until March 31. Taitung Visitors Association (TVA) announced on its Facebook page Monday (Jan. 18) that a total of 45 accommodation facilities are participating in the program.

However, the TVA pointed out that the deal does not apply to the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasts Feb. 10-16, and the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, which starts on Feb. 27 and ends on March 1. Those interested are required to book rooms by phone, through hotel websites, or the travel agency ezTravel Co.

People are also required to save a picture of the program’s logo from TVA’s Facebook account or from TVA’s LINE account (LINE ID:@089tva), then show it to participating hotels' front staff when checking in. While 15 of the participating lodging facilities allow the third night's stay to be on weekdays, weekends, and national holidays, 30 hotels limit the offer to only weekdays.

TVA head Pan Kuei-lan (潘貴蘭) said that Taitung is far too nice a place to only spend two nights, adding that a four-day/three-night trip in the county will make visitors feel like they are having an overseas vacation.

For detailed information about the participating accommodation providers, please visit the association's Facebook site.

Taitung
Taitung Visitors Association
NT$1
Lunar New Year
228 Peace Memorial Day
travel in Taiwan

