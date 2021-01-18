Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trump administration takes one last swipe at Huawei before change over

Commerce Department set to revoke Huawei licenses, reject dozens of other requests under review

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/18 15:25
Huawei logo at Shenzhen International Airport (Reuters photo)

Huawei logo at Shenzhen International Airport (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Trump administration has notified American companies that it will be revoking licenses to supply Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and that it plans to reject dozens of other applications currently under review.

The Semiconductor Industry Association said last Friday (Jan. 15) that the Commerce Department had issued “intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license,” according to an email seen by Reuters. Sources, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told Reuters eight licenses were revoked from four firms.

The report noted that Intel was one of the companies notified. Japanese flash memory chip maker Kioxia Corp — formerly Toshiba Memory Corp — also had at least one license pulled.

The Commerce Department email said a “broad range” of semiconductor products were affected and asked companies if they had received notices. The email mentioned that companies had been waiting many months for license approval and that with less than a week left in Trump’s administration, dealing with the denials was a challenge.

Firms that received the notices have 20 days to respond, and the Commerce Department has 45 days to notify the companies of any decision change or it then becomes final. Companies would then have another 45 days to appeal, per the report.

Washington placed Huawei on the Commerce Department’s Entity List in May 2019, restricting U.S. companies from supplying goods and technology to the Chinese company. In May of 2020, it then expanded sanctions to include semiconductors made abroad using U.S. technology, requiring foreign companies to apply for licenses to supply Huawei.

One source told Reuters that around 150 licenses were pending for US$120 billion worth of goods and technology. An additional US$280 billion of licenses for supplies for Huawei have yet to be reviewed but are now looking at a higher chance of being denied.

The latest commerce department changes were decided upon over the course of six meetings that started on Jan. 4 between senior officials from the departments of Commerce, State, Defense, and Energy. The move came after pressure from a recent Commerce Department appointee, Corey Stewart, who wanted to implement stricter policies on China.

Huawei has been accused by the U.S. of being a threat to national security and foreign policy interests due to its close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei has repeatedly denied that it takes orders from Beijing.

Huawei
Huawei Entity List
Huawei sanctions
US Commerce Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou received death threats in mail, Canada court hears
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou received death threats in mail, Canada court hears
2021/01/14 14:30
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
2021/01/07 14:45
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
US sanctions on China’s SMIC have exceptions that limit effectiveness
2020/12/25 14:20
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
2020/12/24 15:07
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
2020/12/09 16:38

Updated : 2021-01-18 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries