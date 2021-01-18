Nurse becomes 5th healthcare worker in Taiwan hospital Covid cluster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 18) announced the third nurse to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus at a northern Taiwan hospital, bringing the total number of healthcare workers in the hospital cluster to five.

On Monday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a newly confirmed coronavirus case, Case No. 863, is a nurse who works at the same hospital as Case No. 838, a physician. On Jan. 14 and 15, the nurse began to experience nasal congestion and a cough.

An initial test that she took for the coronavirus came back negative on Jan. 12. Due to contact with Case No. 856, a doctor in his 30s, she underwent a second test for the disease.

On Jan. 18, she tested positive for COVID-19. In response to the recent outbreak of nosocomial infections, the CECC has launched the following epidemic prevention measures for the hospital: