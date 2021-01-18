Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

More foreigners want to move to Taiwan amid COVID pandemic

Taiwanese-American entrepreneur highlights island’s stable environment, ‘normality’ during global outbreak

  458
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 14:33
Taipei, Taiwan. (Pixabay photo)

Taipei, Taiwan. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Dave Lu (呂曉龍) said he has seen more foreigners wanting to move to Taiwan since the global coronavirus outbreak began.

In an interview with CNA, Lu pointed out that he had recently moved to the East Asian nation from California due to the worsening pandemic situation and political tensions in the U.S. He said Taiwan can offer a safer and more stable environment for his children.

Lu said he has noticed a large increase in the number of foreign nationals who want to immigrate to or visit Taiwan in the last few months. He said the country is receiving global attention for its unusual "normality" during the pandemic.

Lu said he expects more overseas corporations to set up offices in Taiwan, which can rely on its innovative advantage to attract foreign talent and capital. He added that it is exciting to see professionals with different backgrounds join the nation and develop their personal connections here.

According to Taiwan Startup Stadium, Lu is the co-founder of Pared, an online job-hiring platform that allows restaurants in San Francisco and New York to book and schedule temporary staff, caterers, and commissary kitchens. He also launched initiatives with YouTube founder Steve Chen (陳士駿) to bolster and mentor startups in Taiwan.

As a holder of Taiwan's Employment Gold Card (就業金卡), Lu is passionate about guiding Taiwanese entrepreneurs with the experiences he gained from working at companies such as Yahoo!, Sony, Apple, and eBay.

More foreigners want to move to Taiwan amid COVID pandemic
Dave Lu, president and co-founder of Pared. (Taiwan Startup Stadium photo)

Taiwan pandemic prevention strategy
pandemic
coronavirus
Taiwan
immigrant
COVID-19
Taiwanese Americans
foreigners in Taiwan
foreigners living in Taiwan
entrepreneur

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
2021/01/18 00:31
Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
2021/01/17 17:30
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
2021/01/17 17:15
Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary
Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary
2021/01/17 15:01
Taiwan, US diplomats meet after official contact ban lifted
Taiwan, US diplomats meet after official contact ban lifted
2021/01/17 10:20

Updated : 2021-01-18 15:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries