Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns

Democratic Progressive Party blasts opposition party over its retaliatory dismissals of politicians

  180
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/18 14:29
Independent Legislator Huang Chie (黃捷).

Independent Legislator Huang Chie (黃捷). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Upon the successful recall of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taoyuan City Council member Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) on Saturday (Jan. 16), the DPP blasted the Kuomintang (KMT) over its retaliatory recalls of politicians and called on its supporters to reject these unwarranted removal campaigns.

Wang was recalled after 84,582 voters approved the move and 7,128 cast a no ballot. The DPP council member previously made a controversial statement about a Kaohsiung KMT politician who committed suicide, which made him a target for dismissal.

DPP insiders pointed out on Sunday that as the ruling party, it does not want to intensify political confrontation in the aftermath of the recall. However, they stated that the party will continue to urge its political allies to stick to their posts, perform their duties, and fulfill their promises to the public, CNA reported.

Party insiders said that if the KMT continues with its retaliatory recall campaigns, the DPP will take further steps to reject them. Insiders also called on supporters to refuse to accept such unjustified activities, saying they do not help promote democratic development in the country.

The DPP pointed out that former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-Yu (韓國瑜) was removed because he had violated the principles of responsible politics and good faith. He declared his candidacy in the presidential election within four months of being elected as the mayor of the southern Taiwanese city.

This was a flagrant violation of voters’ trust and caused a national uproar, the DPP stated. In addition, Han’s approval rating consistently showed an unprecedented level of dissatisfaction in the country as well as the lowest level of satisfaction nationwide. Thus, the citizens of Kaohsiung initiated the recall vote, which was justified, the DPP explained.

The party emphasized that Kaohsiung independent Legislator Huang Chieh (黃捷), who is also facing a recall, is not the mayor, and as a representative of the public, it is her duty to inquire about politics.

Those in support of her recall have listed Huang’s violation of China’s Hong Kong National Security Law by supporting Hong Kong’s democracy movement as well as her frequent wearing of lipstick as primary reasons for removal.

Taiwan
Taiwan politics
DPP
Huang Chie
Wang Hao-yu
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
Hiking event in central Taiwan explodes in popularity
2021/01/17 17:30
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
Taiwan's vice president cheers on nation's medical workers in heartfelt Facebook post
2021/01/17 17:15
Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary
Taiwan's Military Police celebrate 89th anniversary
2021/01/17 15:01
Taiwan, US diplomats meet after official contact ban lifted
Taiwan, US diplomats meet after official contact ban lifted
2021/01/17 10:20
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan
2021/01/17 09:50

Updated : 2021-01-18 15:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries