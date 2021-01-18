Alexa
Lee's career-high 25 sends CS Fullerton past CS Northridge

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 12:54
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Lee scored a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds and Landis Spivey scored 13 off the bench and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 85-77 on Sunday night.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s layup with 18:35 left gave the Titans (3-4, 2-4) a 42-41 lead they never surrendered. Darius Brown II brought CSUN within 68-67 with 4:48 remaining before the Titans outscored it 17-10 to seal the win.

Dante Maddox Jr. scored 11 off the bench and Tory San Antonio 10 for Cal State Fullerton.

Atin Wright scored 22 points for the Matadors (5-4, 1-1), Brown and Vante Hendrix each scored 14.

Updated : 2021-01-18 14:04 GMT+08:00

