Northern Taiwan University Front Gate becomes Hottest Attraction

HSINCHU (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s top engineering schools National Chiao Tung University (國立交通大學, NCTU) in Hsinchu will remove its old name from its gates on Jan 25, in preparation for a merger with National Yang Ming University (國立陽明大學, NYMU).

The signage on both NCTU’s north and south gates at its main campus (Guangfu Campus, 光復校區) will soon be replaced with the name “National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University” (國立陽明交通大學, NYCU).

Students, alumni, and faculty lining up at NCTU's North Gate to take pictures (NCTU Student, Chiu Yu-Ching's Photo)

Students in graduation gowns with NCTU's North Gate (Venice Tang Photo)

As the North Gate is an iconic representation of NCTU’s 124-year history, students, alumni, and faculty have been rushing to take pictures by it before the two schools officially merge. The gate has recently been popular among Instagram users.

NCTU's North Gate (NCTU Student, Chiu Yu-Ching's Photo)

Rather than having to wait hours in line for the North Gate, some students suggested heading over to the South Gate instead. According to the school, work to replace the signage on the two gates will begin on Jan. 25 and is expected to be completed before Feb. 1, which is the day the merger officially goes into effect.

When asked about NYCU’s new school logo, the school said it is yet to be decided. Potential designs were released on NYMU’s Student Association Facebook Page.

In addition, NCTU’s bookstore is also clearing out its souvenirs, t-shirts, hoodies, and other products with the name “NCTU” printed on them.