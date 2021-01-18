Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Sunday (Jan. 17) showing a foreign national shout at passengers, conductors, and police when asked to wear a face mask and apply it properly, because she claimed it makes her cough.

On Sunday, a foreign woman was seen riding a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train bound for Taichung without a mask. When she was asked to wear a mask, she allegedly cursed fellow passengers, made obscene hand gestures, and refused to cooperate with conductors and police officers.

A member of the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), Rex Huang, on Sunday wrote an account of the incident and included photos and videos demonstrating the woman's behavior while on the train. Huang said that while riding a TRA train on Sunday from New Taipei City's Banqiao District to Taoyuan's Zhongli District, he overheard a foreign woman sitting behind him suddenly starting to yell and shout the expletive "f***!"

When he turned around to see what the commotion was about, he saw that a Taiwanese woman was asking a foreign woman to wear her mask, but she refused and cursed her. When Huang tried to reason with the woman, he alleges that she flipped him off.

When a conductor came to try to deal with the situation, the woman pretended not to be able to speak Mandarin and claimed in English that wearing the mask causes her to cough and refused to wear it. In the first video of the confrontation, she can be seen placing the mask on her face but leaving it hanging beneath her nose, prompting passengers to request her to wear it properly.

She responded by repeatedly screaming at passengers and TRA staff to leave her alone and that she "didn't do anything illegal!" After she calms down slightly, the Taiwanese woman next to her explains that she requested the woman to wear the mask as she had started coughing.

The woman repeated her claim that "if I wear it too much, I cough." The Taiwanese passenger then explained to the woman she was wearing the mask the wrong way, as it was drooping below her nose.

The unruly passenger claimed that she could not "wear it the other way" and needed another mask. She then accused the conductor of putting words in her mouth.



Foreign woman shouting at police. (Breaking News Commune user Rex Huang image)

The irate passenger complained that the woman sitting next to her did not directly ask her to put the mask on, and instead went through other people. The Taiwanese woman explained that she felt that she could not directly force the foreign passenger to wear a mask and instead sought a TRA employee to speak to her instead.

After a long negotiation, she agreed to move to a nursing room. However, when she got near it, she refused to go in because it was a confined space.

When she saw passengers discussing the incident with police officers, she threw another temper tantrum. In the second video, she can be seen screaming at a police officer that she "did not call him any name" and denied making an obscene gesture with her hand.

A conductor had finally had enough and could be heard telling police, "We will soon arrive at Zhunan, requesting assistance, we refuse to carry this passenger." Finally, when the woman saw a large number of police officers waiting for her at the Zhunan Station, she voluntarily got off the train.

Huang felt that the female Taiwanese woman and other passengers were calm and composed when speaking to the flustered woman. He alleged that instead of buying a proper ticket, she had boarded the train with an EasyCard, and therefore did not have a seat.

He emphasized that all the foreigners he knew in Taiwan were very good people and well-mannered. However, he found this woman's behavior to be "really undesirable" and then warned such unruly international passengers to "not take Taiwanese people lightly."