Ridder carries Missouri St. past Missouri S&T 94-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 09:29
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jared Ridder scored a career-high 23 points as Missouri State beat Division II-member Missouri Science & Technology 94-49 on Sunday.

Isiaih Mosley added 22 points for the Bears.

Gaige Prim had 10 points for Missouri State (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Ja’Monta Black scored10 points. Missouri State totaled 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Julien Smith had 15 points for the Miners, Nathan Elmer scored 12 points and Kevin Legardy grabbed six rebounds. The Miners’ shot just 24.6%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 11:04 GMT+08:00

