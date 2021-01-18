Vietnamese man suffers from knife attack in his sleep in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese man on Sunday (Jan. 17) suffered a severe knife wound to his abdomen in his sleep, and the assailant is currently still at large.

A 23-year old man sustained the wound in his dormitory in New Taipei City's Wugu District. While he was sleeping, one of his roommates cut open his abdomen with a knife.

Police received a report of the incident at 7 p.m. and after arriving on the scene, they immediately called for an ambulance to rush him to the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, reported CNA. Although the victim was conscious, he could not speak Mandarin and he was not able to explain the cause of the conflict.

According to an initial police investigation, the incident occurred in a migrant worker dormitory on Yucheng Road. The victim is suspected of having a dispute with the assailant while the two were drinking alcohol.

The suspect then apparently waited until the victim fell asleep to attack him with the knife. Fortunately, the victim was able to call for help.

The suspect is currently at large and police have set up a special task force to track his movements and bring him to justice. The victim's injuries are reportedly no longer life-threatening after receiving treatment at the hospital, according to ETtoday.