Carter lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 83-79 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 09:12
Carter lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 83-79 in OT

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Devante Carter scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Norfolk State to an 83-79 overtime win over Delaware State on Sunday.

Carter, the Spartans’ leading scorer, struggled from the floor shooting 3 for 18.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Norfolk State (8-4, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tyrese Jenkins added 13 points.

Pinky Wiley had 29 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (0-9, 0-4). Myles Carter added 17 points and six rebounds, Dominik Fragala scored 14 and Chris Sodom blocked five shots.

The Spartans also beat the Hornets, 87-76 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 11:03 GMT+08:00

