Hall lifts Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 88-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 09:22
CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 13 points off the bench to lead Loyola of Chicago to an 88-46 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday, the Ramblers’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Braden Norris and Cameron Krutwig each had 11 points and four assists for Loyola of Chicago (10-3, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tom Welch had 10 points.

After scoring a season-low 24 points in the first half, Northern Iowa was dominated 49-22 in the second.

Noah Carter had 11 points for the Panthers (3-10, 2-6).

Loyola of Chicago's sweep of Northern Iowa sets up clashes that could define the MVC race. After a midweek trip to winless Valparaiso, the Ramblers play two against Bradley (3-1) next weekend and then two at Missouri State (5-1) the following weekend.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

