Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 69-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 08:52
Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 69-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josip Vrankic scored 15 points with 12 rebounds as Santa Clara held off San Diego 69-63 on Sunday.

Guglielmo Caruso added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos. Jalen Williams had 15 points for Santa Clara (8-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference).

Vladimir Pinchuk had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Toreros (1-5, 0-2), who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before coming within five with 1:26 to play. The double-double was Pinchuk's first of the season.

Finn Sullivan added 13 points and six rebounds. Jared Rodriguez had 11 points.

San Diego had not played, or even held five-on-five practices, since Dec. 31, and was playing just its second home game of the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday