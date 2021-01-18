Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 12 Kentucky women pull away late, 80-73, hold off Vandy

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 08:50
No. 12 Kentucky women pull away late, 80-73, hold off Vandy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blair Green scored 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 12th-ranked Kentucky survived Vanderbilt's upset bid with an 80-73 win on Sunday.

Chelsie Hall sank a jumper, Koi Love followed with another and the Commodores led 69-65 with 5:04 left. But the Wildcats rallied with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good as Dre'Una Edwards sank a pair of foul shots and jumper during the run.

A half hour before the game, Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) announced Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach were scratched from the lineup due to coronavirus restrictions. The Wildcats were also without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (20.4 ppg) due to an injured ankle.

As a result, the Wildcats saw Treasure Hunt and KeKe McKinney each step up to score 11 points apiece. Hunt entered the contest averaging 2.7 points per game and McKinney 6.8. Edwards also picked up her scoring with 17 points as she entered with averaging 12.4. Chasity Patterson scored 16 and entered averaging 13.2

Kentucky topped its 77.7 points per game effort coming in.

The sophomore Love scored a career-high 32 points for Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-3); her first 30-point plus game. Hall, a senior, scored 24 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-01-18 09:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday