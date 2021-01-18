Alexa
Heung-Min Son Gets Closer to Fans Through Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter Account

By Twitter, Inc., Media OutReach
2021/01/18 09:00

  • Son's fans will be able to follow new Twitter account of Tottenham Hotspur Korea and enjoy exclusive content of the superstar footballer
  • Customized content launches with exclusive Q&A with Heung-Min Son
  • Twitter launched a special emoji designed in the image of Heung-Min Son's face to commemorate the opening of @Spurs_KR 

▲ Picture Caption: 'Tottenham Hotspur Korea' Twitter Account (Social Media Iconwww.twitter.com/Spurs_KR)


SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 18 January 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur has officially launched a new Spurs Korea Twitter account (Social Media Icon@Spurs_KR) on January 18th and released a variety of exclusive content related to Heung-Min Son. The new Spurs Twitter account will provide fans with a new way to follow the club, including content related to Heung-Min Son, the Tottenham player and Korea National Team captain who has become a global superstar. Some Tweets will be provided in both Korean and English for global fans. Before the official launch, Heung-Min Son posted a Tweet from the new account with a short teaser video, saying in Korean, "Pay attention, everyone!" on January 15th. 


▲Picture Caption: @Spurs_KR 1st Tweet with Heung-Min Son's teaser video (Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/Spurs_KR/status/1350065198107910147)


To date, Tottenham Hotspur, the most-watched and best-supported overseas football team in Korea, served its Korean fans through its official Twitter account (Social Media Icon@SpursOfficial). Korean Tottenham fans will also be able to view future exclusive Heung-Min Son content like Q&A with Sonny, and behind-the-scenes Fleets via the Korea Twitter account.


Twitter launched a special emoji to celebrate the opening of Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter account. A special emoji designed with Heung-Min Son's face will be automatically applied to Tweets using the hashtags Social Media Icon#손흥민Social Media Icon#SonnySocial Media Icon#HeungMinSonSocial Media Icon#NiceOneSonny, and Social Media Icon#토트넘. Emoji with the hashtags can be used from January 18th to April 18th.


▲ Picture Caption: A Special Emoji Commemorating the Opening of Tottenham Hotspur Korea Twitter Account


YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global Kpop & Kcontent Partnership at Twitter said, "Twitter is the best place to join the conversations in real time about many different topics. Korean superstars are emerging in various activities globally, like BTS and Heung-Min Son, while keeping their hometowns close to their hearts. Fans want to follow Sonny's and Tottenham's latest news without any barriers, and @Spurs_KR will share exclusive contents to connect with fans."


Heung-Min Son is a captain of the men's South Korea national football team, and joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015. In 2020, Heung-Min Son ranked as 'the most Tweeted athlete in Korea', as determined by Twitter analysis of Tweets and accounts. On January 2nd, 2021, he scored his momentous 100th goal in the 17th round of the 2020-2021 English Premier League (EPL) against Leeds United. Social Media Icon@SpursOfficial collaborated with Heung-Min Son's Korean fans for a video congratulating him on his 100th goal, with well-wishers sharing comments like, "So cool!! His 100th goal!!" and "Congratulations on your first goal of the new year!" 

Updated : 2021-01-18 09:30 GMT+08:00

