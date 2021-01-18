Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sherfield scores 27 to carry Nevada past Fresno St. 79-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 08:04
Sherfield scores 27 to carry Nevada past Fresno St. 79-65

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 27 points, making it six 20-point games in a row, and Nevada beat Fresno State 79-65 on Sunday.

Sherfield hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added eight assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, for Nevada (10-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Tre Coleman added 11 points.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-5). Deon Stroud added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hill had 13 points.

Nevada defeated Fresno State 73-57 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 09:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday