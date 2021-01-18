Alexa
Henry scores 16 to carry Bradley past Evansville 86-55

2021/01/18
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points off the bench to lead Bradley to an 86-55 wire-to-wire win over Evansville on Sunday.

The Braves built a 23-6 lead on a 3-pointer from Ville Tahvanainen seven minutes into the game.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 13 points for Bradley (9-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Tahvanainen added 12 points. Elijah Childs had 10 points.

Iyen Enaruna had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (6-8, 4-4). Noah Ferderking added nine points, Jax Levitch added nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton, whose 12.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Purple Aces, was held to 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Bradley defeated Evansville 69-60 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

