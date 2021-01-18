Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Knicks beat Celtics 105-75 to end 5-game losing streak

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/18 07:11
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kemba Walker (8) defends against New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball g...

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kemba Walker (8) defends against New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball g...

BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 105-75 on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston. The Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered their biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.

BULLS 117, MAVERICKS 101

DALLAS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter to help Chicago end a four-game losing streak.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.

The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.

Updated : 2021-01-18 09:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday