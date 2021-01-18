Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Starbucks temporarily shuts NYC stores over protest fears

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 07:01
New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the ina...
New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the ina...
New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallway outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices prior to a planned President Trump protest rally...
Exterior view of the New York state Executive Mansion with security fencing around the sidewalk prior to a President Trump protest rally ahead of the ...
New York state Police patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the inauguration of President...
A supporter from Black Liberation, left, and one from the group "All Of Us' hold flags while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguratio...
A supporter from Black Liberation walks with a flag while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and ...
A supporter from Black Liberation left, and one from the group "All Of Us' hold flags while counter-protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration...
Christina Janowitz of Guilderland, N.Y., from the group "All Of Us' holds a flag while counter-protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of P...
Christina Janowitz, of Guilderland, N.Y., from the group All Of Us holds a flag while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of Pr...
A bicycle meetup group of teenagers protest President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kam...
A man representing a group called "The American People" walks with a flag during a protest rally for President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration ...

New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the ina...

New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the ina...

New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallway outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices prior to a planned President Trump protest rally...

Exterior view of the New York state Executive Mansion with security fencing around the sidewalk prior to a President Trump protest rally ahead of the ...

New York state Police patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the inauguration of President...

A supporter from Black Liberation, left, and one from the group "All Of Us' hold flags while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguratio...

A supporter from Black Liberation walks with a flag while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and ...

A supporter from Black Liberation left, and one from the group "All Of Us' hold flags while counter-protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration...

Christina Janowitz of Guilderland, N.Y., from the group "All Of Us' holds a flag while counter-protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of P...

Christina Janowitz, of Guilderland, N.Y., from the group All Of Us holds a flag while counter protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of Pr...

A bicycle meetup group of teenagers protest President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kam...

A man representing a group called "The American People" walks with a flag during a protest rally for President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks closed some New York City stores on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” as cities across the U.S. braced for protests and potential unrest ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Starbucks spokesperson Jessica Conradson said the Manhattan stores were expected to reopen Monday.

The Seattle-based company said it went ahead with the temporary closures because many people working in the stores live outside of Manhattan and might've gotten stuck from getting home if protests were to break out and disrupt transit service.

Some darkened stores had signs noting their temporary closure.

There were no major protests in New York City on Sunday. Public officials have said there are no specific, credible threats to the city stemming from the election or the violence Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The NYPD said it has increased security around certain government locations in the city as a precaution.

At the state capitol in Albany, it was a quiet day despite fears stoked by warnings of an armed protest, with a smattering of counter-protesters outnumbering Trump supporters.

Updated : 2021-01-18 09:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday