Saints scratch QB Hill, RB Murray vs. Buccaneers

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 06:46
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have ruled out two regular contributors to their running attack — option quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray — from Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Buccaneers.

Hill (knee) and Murray (thigh) both missed multiple practices this week and had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Tampa Bay had listed three players as questionable — running back Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger), safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) and defensive back Andrew Adams (not injury related) — but all three were active.

The Saints also deactivated receiver Juwan Johnson, cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and defensive back Patrick Robinson.

Robinson already had been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers scratched running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, receiver Justin Watson, safety Javon Hagan, guard Earl Watford, tight end Antony Auclair, QB Ryan Griffin and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Ledbetter (calf) was ruled out Friday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:02 GMT+08:00

