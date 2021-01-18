Alexa
Tarke's double-double lead Coppin St. over Morgan St. 89-79

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 06:32
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Tarke scored 21 points with 12 rebounds as Coppin State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, beating cross-town rival Morgan State 89-79 on Sunday.

Tarke added six assists, five steals and three blocked shots. He broke past 1,000 career points early in the second half.

Koby Thomas had 19 points for Coppin State (4-9, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

The Eagles secured the advantage in rebounds for the first time all season, outrebounding Morgan State 46-40.

Coppin State totaled 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Malik Miller scored a career-high 30 points and had 12 rebounds for the Bears (6-4, 2-2). Trevor Moore scored a career-high 27 points. Troy Baxter had seven rebounds.

De’Torrion Ware, Morgan State's second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 1-of-10 shooting, 1 of 7 from distance.

Morgan State defeated Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

