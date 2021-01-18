Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Western Kentucky holds off rival Marshall for weekend sweep

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 06:39
Western Kentucky holds off rival Marshall for weekend sweep

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Rawls made a pair of free throws with five seconds left and Western Kentucky defeated rival Marshall 69-67 on Sunday.

After Rawls put the Hilltoppers on top 69-66, they fouled Andrew Taylor on purpose. Taylor made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose. The Thundering Herd got the rebound but a rushed 3-pointer by Mikel Beyers was off the mark.

Charles Bassey had 24 points and Carson Williams added 16 points for Western Kentucky (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight had seven rebounds.

Taylor had 17 points for the Thundering Herd (7-4, 1-3). Taevion Kinsey added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jannson Williams had three blocks.

Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 81-73 on Friday in a home-and-home series.

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday