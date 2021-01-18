Alexa
Garza, No. 5 Iowa roll to 96-73 victory over Northwestern

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/18 06:19
Iowa guard/forward Joe Wieskamp, center, goes up for a shot between Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, left, and forward Pete Nance during the first h...

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 to help the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) win their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5). The Wildcats have dropped five in a row.

NO. 11 HOUSTON 75, UCF 58

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and Houston routed UCF.

Houston (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) has won four straight after a loss to Tulsa.

Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points for UCF (3-5, 1-4).

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:01 GMT+08:00

