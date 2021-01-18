Alexa
Guadarrama carries New Hampshire over Stony Brook 67-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 06:09
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama scored 14 points as New Hampshire narrowly defeated Stony Brook 67-64 on Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of the Seawolves.

Guardaramma kicked off a tight second half with a tie-breaking jumper, and iced the narrow win with three free throws in the final 13 seconds. Nick Johnson had given the Wildcats the lead for good, 64-62, with a basket at 1:33.

Jayden Martinez had 12 points and nine rebounds for New Hampshire (6-5, 5-3 America East Conference). Chris Lester added 12 points. Qon Murphy had 11 points.

Tykei Greene had 14 points for the Seawolves (6-6, 4-2). Frankie Policelli added 13 points. Mouhamadou Gueye had 10 points and five blocks.

New Hampshire defeated Stony Brook 81-64 on Saturday as the Seawolves return from a three-week pause because of COVID-19 concerns.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:01 GMT+08:00

