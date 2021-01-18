Alexa
Mazzulla scores 23 to lift Vermont past Maine 88-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 05:51
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Justin Mazzulla had a career-high 23 points as Vermont rolled past Maine 88-60 on Sunday.

Ryan Davis had 17 points for Vermont (7-3, 7-3 America East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Isaiah Powell added 15 points. Ben Shungu had 10 points.

Precious Okoh had 15 points for the Black Bears (2-7, 2-6), who had lost 22 straight to the Catamounts. Stephane Ingo added 15 points.

Vermont defeated Maine 65-30 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com,

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:01 GMT+08:00

