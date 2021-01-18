Alexa
Ferguson scores 24 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 96-87

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 05:28
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had a career-high 24 points as Colgate defeated Holy Cross 96-87 on Sunday.

Ferguson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Burns was 1 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the foul line. Jeff Woodward added 12 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-4, 2-4). Matt Faw added 20 points. Austin Butler had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Colgate defeated Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 08:01 GMT+08:00

