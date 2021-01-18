Alexa
Browns lose LT Wills Jr. on first offensive play vs KC

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 04:54
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL divisional round foo...

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL divisional round foo...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to an injury on their first offensive play in their divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Wills remained down after Nick Chubb's carry before limping to the sideline with help from the training staff. Kendall Lamm replaced him in the lineup.

The injury made it even more important that Jack Conklin was active. The All-Pro right tackle had been questionable after hurting his hamstring in last week's wild-card win in Pittsburgh.

The depth of the Browns offensive line has been decimated this season. Backups Chris Hubbard, Nick Harris and Michael Dunn are all out with season-ending injuries.

Updated : 2021-01-18 06:27 GMT+08:00

