Noel scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Binghamton 77-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 03:40
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel posted 17 points and seven rebounds as UMass Lowell beat Binghamton 77-67 on Sunday.

Salif Boudie had 16 points for UMass Lowell (6-8, 5-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Connor Withers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-12, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Tyler Bertram added 11 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points and six rebounds.

UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 04:55 GMT+08:00

