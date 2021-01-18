Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Summers scores 21 to lift Navy past American 71-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 03:34
Summers scores 21 to lift Navy past American 71-59

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summers had a career-high 21 points as Navy won its eighth straight game, beating American 71-59 on Sunday.

Tyler Nelson had 12 points for Navy (9-1, 6-0 Patriot League). Patrick Dorsey added 11 points. Austin Inge had 10 points and five steals.

The Midshipmen forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Johnny O’Neil had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-2, 0-2). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 12 points. Josh Alexander had seven rebounds.

Navy defeated American 87-86 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-18 04:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases from 5 countries
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday