Man United stays top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 02:43
Liverpool's Thiago vies for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, center right, reaches for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester...
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, blocks a shot from Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverp...
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after having a shot blocked during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester...
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, left, vies for the ball with Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the English Premier League soccer match between Li...
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League after drawing 0-0 on Sunday with Liverpool and extending the champion's winless run to four matches.

Liverpool hasn't gone as long without a win since 2017, but Jürgen Klopp's team still maintained its unbeaten record at Anfield since the same year thanks to Alisson Becker's late saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“We had two great chances and two great saves," United captain Harry Maguire said. “It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up. We found it difficult in the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high."

Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort was well saved by United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 78th minute as Liverpool failed to score for a third successive match.

Liverpool, which had a makeshift defense due to injuries, stayed three points behind United, which is chasing its first title since 2013.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-18 04:54 GMT+08:00

