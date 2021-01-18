Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

Members of the West Virginia National Guard monitor statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the National Guard J... Members of the West Virginia National Guard monitor statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the National Guard Joint Forces headquarters in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia has emerged an unlikely success in the nation's otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout. Officials also credit a 50-person command center at the state's National Guard headquarters just outside the capital of Charleston. (AP Photo/John Raby)

An employee works behind the food counter at the Griffith & Feil pharmacy Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Kenova, W.Va. Griffith & Feil is among 250 mom-a... An employee works behind the food counter at the Griffith & Feil pharmacy Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Kenova, W.Va. Griffith & Feil is among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies in West Virginia helping to vaccinate residents in the quest to banish the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raby)

Pharmacist Ric Griffith stands in his family's business Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Kenova, W.Va. Griffith & Feil is among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies in... Pharmacist Ric Griffith stands in his family's business Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Kenova, W.Va. Griffith & Feil is among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies in West Virginia helping to vaccinate residents in the quest to banish the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raby)

A priest walks in the empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis is delivering the Angelus noon prayer from his studio, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 17,... A priest walks in the empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis is delivering the Angelus noon prayer from his studio, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Worshipers pray in open fields, by the side of the road in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, as faith-based gather... Worshipers pray in open fields, by the side of the road in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, as faith-based gatherings, are prohibited during the level 3 COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walk through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologist... People wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walk through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Meteorologists predict sub zero temperatures in Serbia throughout the coming week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Demonstrators raise large puppet representing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as a killer in front of Brazil's health agency, before agency directo... Demonstrators raise large puppet representing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as a killer in front of Brazil's health agency, before agency directors meet to assess the emergency use of China's Sinovac Biotech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, at the Anvisa agency's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, for people to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, in Salisbury, England, Saturday,... Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, for people to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, in Salisbury, England, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Vaccination centers are being opened in England at some of the country's great cathedrals. Salisbury Cathedral, which also houses a copy of the Magna Carta, opened its great nave to the public. Others will follow as the rollout continues. Organ music played as the jabs were delivered at Salisbury and requests were even taken. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Here’s what’s happening Sunday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— President-elect Joe Biden plans immediate moves aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic within days after he's sworn in Wednesday, his incoming chief of staff Ron Klain wrote in a memo to senior staff. They include extending the pause on student loan payments and actions meant to prevent evictions and foreclosures for those struggling during the pandemic. Biden has set a goal of injecting 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office, a goal Klain said they were on pace to meet. At his inauguration Wednesday, Biden will also deliver an appeal to national unity, expected to be a central theme of his speech, Klain told CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday.

— In West Virginia, small businesses are being hailed for helping the state to emerge as an early success story in the nation’s otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout. It’s largely a result of the state’s decision to enlist mom-and-pop pharmacies to give the shots, rather than agreeing to a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Now more shots have gone into people’s arms per capita across West Virginia than in any other state. Federal data shows that at least 7.5% of the population has received the first of two shots.

— The Navajo Nation reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths as the reservation went into another weekend lockdown. The latest figures released Saturday night increased the number of cases to 26,287 with 915 known deaths. The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Residents of the vast reservation are required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning, except for essential workers and in the case of an emergency.

THE NUMBERS: Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the seven-day rolling average of new U.S. cases has risen from about 206,000 on Jan. 2 to more than 223,000. The seven-day rolling average of new deaths, meanwhile, climbed from about 2,600 on Jan. 2 to more than 3,300 on Saturday. That has pushed the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 395,855, virtually assuring that it will reach 400,000 by the time President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE: “I think the West Virginia model is really one that we would love for a lot more states to adopt.” — John Beckner, a pharmacist who works at the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Community Pharmacists Association.

ICYMI: Several U.S. governors expressed frustration with the Trump administration after being assured that the federal government had enough vaccine stockpiled to speed up or expand state rollouts only to be later told those reserves don’t exist. Among them: Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been taking heat from the state’s Republican-led Legislature over the slow pace of vaccinations. Several other governors, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, were left scrambling to alter plans to expand the rollouts in their states, including to older residents.

