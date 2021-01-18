Alexa
Audacious Ndombele goal caps Spurs' 3-1 win vs Sheffield Utd

By  Associated Press
2021/01/18 00:06
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Tottenham...

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Tanguy Ndombele's audacious hooked shot completed Tottenham's 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, giving Jose Mourinho's side a first away success in the Premier League in two months.

Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner.

It restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Fleck’s cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team.

Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead. Bergwijn saw his strike tipped over by Ramsdale and Serge Aurier headed in from Son Heung-min’s resulting corner.

After Son hit the post, Tottenham eventually got its second in the 40th through Harry Kane's 12th goal of the league campaign. The striker received the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then turned and drilled a low shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Tottenham moved up to fourth ahead of fifth-place Manchester City, which plays Crystal Palace later Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-18 03:25 GMT+08:00

