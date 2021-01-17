All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|11
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-1
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|0-0-2
|0-0-0
|0-0-2
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT
Arizona 5, San Jose 3
Montreal 5, Edmonton 1
Detroit 4, Carolina 2
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Nashville 5, Columbus 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Vegas 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Calgary 3, Vancouver 0
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.