NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 23:09
Through Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 3 0 5 5 3 0 0 0 0 8 0.0
John Tavares Toronto 3 2 3 5 1 2 2 0 0 13 15.4
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 2 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 9 22.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 3 3 2 5 0 2 1 0 1 16 18.8
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 2 3 2 5 4 0 1 0 0 6 50.0
Mark Stone Vegas 2 1 3 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 33.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 1 3 4 -1 4 0 0 0 4 25.0
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 2 1 3 4 3 2 0 0 1 4 25.0
Joel Farabee Philadelphia 2 1 3 4 1 0 0 0 0 4 25.0
Jeff Carter Los Angeles 2 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 9.1
Jeff Petry Montreal 2 2 2 4 3 0 1 0 0 7 28.6
William Nylander Toronto 3 2 2 4 0 2 1 0 0 5 40.0
Tomas Hertl San Jose 2 3 1 4 -1 0 2 0 0 6 50.0
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 2 0 3 3 3 0 0 0 0 3 0.0
Timo Meier San Jose 2 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 5 20.0
Evander Kane San Jose 2 1 2 3 -1 6 0 0 0 9 11.1
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 2 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 5 20.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 2 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 50.0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 3 2 1 3 -1 0 1 0 0 14 14.3
Maxime Comtois Anaheim 2 3 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 4 75.0

Updated : 2021-01-18 03:24 GMT+08:00

