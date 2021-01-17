Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;87;77;A t-storm around;87;78;S;6;82%;67%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Plenty of sun;80;64;NW;4;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;52;41;A morning shower;52;41;S;12;69%;88%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;59;46;Mostly sunny;59;45;SSW;5;71%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;45;38;Spotty showers;45;40;SW;14;85%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, snow showers;35;32;Rain;36;27;SSW;10;79%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;57;41;Sunny and mild;60;40;S;6;45%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;18;6;Becoming cloudy;19;-1;ENE;6;80%;34%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy thunderstorms;79;67;Breezy in the a.m.;84;66;S;13;52%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;42;36;A bit of rain;45;34;N;9;70%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;61;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;WNW;14;53%;57%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NNE;8;52%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;Some brightening;89;72;SE;8;70%;40%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;84;59;Sunny and nice;81;58;E;8;51%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy and less humid;92;67;Hazy sunshine;85;62;ENE;10;43%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;45;Partly sunny;54;40;NW;8;74%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;39;19;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;SE;9;18%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers, cold;27;17;Cold with sunshine;27;20;SSW;6;72%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Rain and snow shower;34;33;WSW;8;77%;82%;0

Bogota, Colombia;More sun than clouds;70;42;A t-storm around;70;43;SE;6;55%;51%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;77;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;63;NE;9;67%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;29;18;A little snow;29;28;WNW;4;75%;65%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;40;33;Showers around;40;37;SW;11;84%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, very cold;26;13;Mostly sunny, cold;26;11;WSW;6;51%;30%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;17;Clouds and sun, cold;27;24;NW;5;49%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Lots of sun, cooler;75;56;Sunny and warmer;84;64;ENE;6;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;More clouds than sun;84;66;Cloudy;85;67;NNE;5;46%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;24;Mostly sunny;46;19;NW;15;63%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with sunshine;66;50;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;WSW;11;41%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;S;10;58%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;83;67;Becoming cloudy;82;69;NE;4;54%;32%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;NNE;8;65%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;34;25;Mostly cloudy;31;19;W;10;70%;23%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;89;73;Showers around;86;73;NNE;8;82%;94%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers of rain/snow;35;34;WSW;8;92%;81%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;73;66;High clouds;75;66;NNE;9;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;59;39;Sunny and breezy;67;53;SSE;14;51%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;78;Breezy in the a.m.;91;78;NNE;13;71%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;59;50;Partly sunny;67;50;N;5;82%;5%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;46;32;A snow shower;38;21;ENE;6;62%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;74;57;Hazy sunshine;80;61;SW;4;55%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;S;4;81%;82%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;44;38;Cloudy;45;42;WSW;7;89%;74%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;61;34;An afternoon shower;58;33;NNE;9;33%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;49;Plenty of sunshine;61;52;E;4;76%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;60;50;Hazy sunshine;66;49;SSE;6;38%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with a t-storm;81;61;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;ENE;6;80%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;72;60;Mostly cloudy;74;61;NE;8;70%;27%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;21;16;Not as cold;28;25;SW;5;91%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine, less humid;90;70;Hazy sunshine;89;67;N;7;44%;5%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;63;52;E;5;44%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;69;Heavy showers;76;68;NNE;17;70%;84%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;84;62;Hazy sun;82;60;SE;6;61%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;65;43;Mostly sunny;65;42;N;4;64%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;33;27;A snow shower;33;29;W;6;63%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;76;Morning showers;85;76;NW;10;82%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;81;69;High clouds;83;71;N;14;40%;0%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;A shower in the a.m.;81;57;NNE;6;55%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;58;27;Hazy sun;49;26;W;4;49%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;77;52;Hazy sun;81;52;NE;8;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;42;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;4;66%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;Sunny and breezy;90;63;N;16;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;8;5;Bitterly cold;10;3;NW;5;48%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;75;A shower or two;86;76;NNE;6;60%;56%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;75;Sunny intervals;91;75;ESE;6;59%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;74;57;Hazy sun;76;63;SSW;4;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;Mostly cloudy;89;75;ENE;4;60%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;54;42;Cloudy, a downpour;50;40;E;9;83%;76%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;SSW;6;77%;62%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;77;68;Inc. clouds;77;68;SSE;7;70%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;60;42;Mostly sunny;60;46;E;6;65%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;46;37;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;44;SSW;8;85%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;85;56;Not as warm;74;57;NE;4;47%;19%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;87;76;Inc. clouds;88;76;SSW;6;62%;27%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;48;29;Mostly sunny;49;29;NE;3;63%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;Showers around;86;78;E;9;71%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Afternoon showers;85;75;ESE;5;80%;91%;8

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;85;74;Inc. clouds;84;74;E;6;65%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;71;56;Partly sunny;78;54;SSW;11;50%;46%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;69;49;Showers around;71;48;SW;5;56%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;69;58;Inc. clouds;73;57;NNE;7;60%;7%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, frigid;2;-4;Bitterly cold;8;6;NW;4;53%;36%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Breezy;91;75;ENE;15;57%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;70;60;Nice with sunshine;73;60;ENE;7;60%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow, windy;33;17;Partly sunny;21;9;W;6;72%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;-1;-6;Frigid;3;-5;WSW;4;43%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;74;Hazy sun;88;75;NNW;8;57%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Hazy sun;80;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;60;N;7;65%;72%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;46;34;Breezy with some sun;45;33;W;19;49%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;58;43;Breezy in the a.m.;58;47;N;11;55%;84%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing, a flurry;18;15;Low clouds;19;-5;WSW;13;82%;34%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;47;28;Partly sunny, chilly;43;33;W;11;54%;58%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast and cold;21;19;Periods of snow;27;24;NNE;4;77%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy;32;14;Partly sunny, colder;18;8;WNW;11;75%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;86;78;A shower or two;85;80;NE;8;82%;67%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;NNW;9;69%;53%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;ENE;8;76%;67%;7

Paris, France;Not as cold;43;31;Mainly cloudy;42;35;SSW;7;73%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;95;74;Very warm;92;69;ENE;12;30%;27%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;90;68;Mostly sunny;90;64;NNE;11;41%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;NNE;10;76%;83%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny intervals;90;65;Partly sunny;90;68;ESE;5;51%;13%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with a flurry;25;18;A little snow;33;32;WSW;5;77%;87%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;27;15;Morning flurries;27;-2;NNW;10;52%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;50;A little p.m. rain;67;49;S;8;65%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;62;39;Sunshine;63;42;N;3;76%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;77;A morning shower;84;78;E;8;70%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;36;32;Mostly cloudy;36;27;N;14;83%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;12;9;A snow shower;15;10;S;7;89%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;More sun than clouds;91;78;Sunny and very warm;92;77;N;7;50%;0%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;79;53;Hazy sunshine;76;49;NE;5;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;29;NE;4;72%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;22;20;Low clouds;25;17;SW;4;86%;42%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;50;Mostly sunny, windy;70;59;NNE;20;46%;6%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;ENE;14;67%;51%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;E;12;69%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Humid;83;65;N;7;67%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;NE;6;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy and very warm;95;52;Sunny and very warm;95;54;SSW;6;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;87;71;Spotty showers;87;73;N;8;79%;72%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;62;36;Mostly sunny;62;39;ESE;3;56%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;41;Partly sunny;49;38;NNE;6;70%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;29;23;A bit of a.m. snow;35;11;NW;9;50%;79%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;41;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;32;ESE;7;49%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Winds subsiding;85;76;NNE;16;66%;42%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds, cold;26;14;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;11;W;9;66%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;82;75;A couple of showers;82;75;ENE;13;74%;77%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;30;23;Snow showers;32;30;SSW;5;78%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;82;70;NW;13;58%;51%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;58;53;Low clouds;62;55;E;9;58%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;25;20;A snow shower;29;23;SSW;8;93%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;59;38;Cloudy and mild;57;43;NNW;5;53%;4%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;47;36;Winds subsiding;41;31;NNW;19;67%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;54;35;Partly sunny;53;34;NW;10;37%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, breezy;66;45;Rain tapering off;58;43;SSW;11;77%;76%;1

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;40;28;Partly sunny;48;27;E;4;37%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;44;30;Clouds and sunshine;46;32;SW;7;59%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;38;28;Cloudy;32;26;NNW;9;66%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;59;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;53;NNW;17;59%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;51;Partly sunny;60;44;WSW;12;55%;10%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;3;-9;Partly sunny;21;-3;SE;4;61%;14%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;47;37;Mostly sunny;49;40;NE;3;62%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;29;16;A little snow;30;27;W;4;64%;68%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;83;56;Sunny and nice;73;55;ESE;5;49%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;2;1;Sunny, but very cold;8;4;SSW;4;59%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid with flurries;10;2;Frigid;12;6;S;5;82%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;70;62;Windy;69;62;NW;25;58%;13%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;90;72;Hazy sunshine;90;69;SSE;8;43%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;41;31;A little wintry mix;38;23;NNE;2;76%;85%;1

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-17 21:20 GMT+08:00

